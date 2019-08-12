Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $826,430 as Market Valuation Rose; Tiger Eye Capital Increases Position in Roper Technologies (ROP)

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 43,959 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, down from 47,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $274.35. About 331,556 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46 million, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $355.94. About 31,617 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 30,905 shares to 7,021 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 95,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,678 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roper Technologies to acquire iPipeline – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies to Acquire iPipeline, Leading Provider of Cloud-Based Software Solutions for the Life Insurance Industry – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Limited Company reported 22,505 shares. Atria Invests Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Stephens Investment Mgmt Group Limited Liability holds 12,966 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kbc Nv has invested 0.21% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.11% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cleararc Capital Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 2,500 shares. Shelton Cap reported 237 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,650 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com accumulated 42,370 shares. Synovus holds 0.1% or 18,539 shares. Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 20,349 shares. Alps Advsr has 7,560 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 529 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 0.09% stake. Victory Cap Management has 277,008 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Concho (CXO) Q2 Earnings Miss on Weak Fuel Prices, High Cost – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toshiba Q1 profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 737 MAX’s Grounding Can’t Stop Copa Holdings’ Growth – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar’s earnings disappoint on weak China sales, higher costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.