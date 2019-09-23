Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Addenda Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose; As Valmont Inds (VMI) Stock Price Rose, Spitfire Capital Raised by $497,700 Its Position

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 3,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 38,879 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 34,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $137.25. About 291,658 shares traded or 116.05% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 05/03/2018 – Valmont Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend of 37.5C; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 4,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 21,032 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56 million, down from 25,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 18,840 shares to 451,174 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 328,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Vermont-based Maple Capital Management has invested 2.88% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Conning holds 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 7,244 shares. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.82% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wg Shaheen Associate Dba Whitney has invested 1.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 871,175 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp accumulated 0.52% or 253,934 shares. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 31,762 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs owns 237,330 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Arcadia Mi holds 2.85% or 39,552 shares in its portfolio. Essex Finance Svcs Incorporated reported 0.26% stake. Mathes Com invested in 2,100 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt stated it has 5.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hilltop reported 0.13% stake. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% or 4,690 shares. Apriem accumulated 1,498 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Spitfire Capital Llc, which manages about $260.00 million and $95.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,448 shares to 948,966 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 22,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,445 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

