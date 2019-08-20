Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Valuation Rose While Girard Partners LTD Has Lifted by $510,862 Its Position; Zendesk (ZEN) Shareholder Hamilton Lane Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $1.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 705,529 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 15,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $275.22. About 414,749 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. by 21,867 shares to 36,178 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Value Etf (EFV) by 17,022 shares to 66,507 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,536 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.