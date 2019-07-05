Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stake Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Position in Aon Plc (AON) Lowered by $2.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,474 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74M, down from 51,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $198.48. About 469,037 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 25/04/2018 – AON AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS, A LEADING PROVIDER OF L; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 986,472 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14,897 shares to 31,699 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.38M for 26.39 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares to 41,609 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU).

