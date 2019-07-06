Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Shareholder Ami Asset Management Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Big Lots (BIG) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $838,584 as Valuation Rose

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 117,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 22,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24M, up from 299,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 649,855 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 19.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots Searching For New CEO After David Campisi Announces Retirement — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS BOARD CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR SUCCESSOR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Retain Executive-Search Firm to Assist Board; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots: Lisa Bachmann, Tim Johnson to Continue Executive Responsibilities

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq by 64,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 437,405 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Capstone Fincl Advsr Inc accumulated 3,188 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 33,260 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc reported 38,838 shares. Cohen holds 0.54% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 9,204 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,392 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset reported 17,040 shares. House Ltd Liability Com reported 1.92% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strategic Fin Serv holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 11,459 shares. The New York-based Roosevelt Inv Gru has invested 0.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hutchinson Cap Ca has 1,719 shares. Moreover, Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru has 0.3% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,405 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Limited Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 142,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 30,921 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 2,000 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 138,360 shares to 544,450 shares, valued at $51.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 524,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,182 shares, and cut its stake in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG).