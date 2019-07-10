Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Market Value Rose While Williams Jones & Associates Lifted Position by $5.82 Million; Navellier & Associates Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc sold 207 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME GETS US OPEN EXCL TV RIGHTS IN UK, IRELAND: TIMES; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 24,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,719 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.31M, up from 468,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.40M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Corp invested in 0.58% or 292,673 shares. Mcrae Cap stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 21,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 21,350 shares. Woodstock Corporation holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 26,932 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability holds 9,127 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 921 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 25 shares. United Kingdom-based Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 0.6% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,366 are held by Coe Mngmt Ltd Com. Guardian Life Company Of America holds 1,270 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Banque Pictet Cie reported 2,350 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 1,931 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Even After This Yearâ€™s Gains Target Stock Still Is a Good Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sunoco (SUN) Hits 52-Week High: What’s Behind the Uptrend? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Restructuring: What You Need to Know & What’s Next – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XPO’s Digital Freight Marketplace Drives Efficiency at Herc Rentals – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ABB pays $470 million to offload solar business – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95 billion and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,592 shares to 29,541 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 12,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,628 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 20,213 shares to 54,683 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp. Plc Class A by 23,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lodge Hill Cap Llc has 1.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inr Advisory Ltd Company owns 8 shares. Stevens Cap Management LP has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moors & Cabot Incorporated holds 1.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,090 shares. Old West Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 250 shares. Burt Wealth has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 1.5% stake. 1St Source Bancshares has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,321 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 10,344 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 1,009 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd holds 20,151 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Newman Dignan And Sheerar invested in 407 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17,203 shares.