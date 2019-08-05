Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Holding Maintained by Appleton Partners Inc; Capital Innovations Increases Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $267.57. About 168,450 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2049.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 56,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 59,660 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 2,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 17,150 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,270 shares to 35,814 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA) by 21,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,612 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU).

