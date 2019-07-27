Costco Whsl (COST) Shares Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Raised by $1.15 Million Its Holding; Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 30,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,433 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, down from 135,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple’s Self-Created Screens; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 03/05/2018 – Daring Fireball: CNet’s Story About an AR/VR Product From Apple Sounds Like an Early Proof of Concept Prototype, Not a Product; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 07/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Helps People be More Active with Apple Watch; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 206,312 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora accumulated 608 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Family Office Llc holds 0.1% or 3,915 shares in its portfolio. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 6,295 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chevy Chase Holdg Inc holds 421,153 shares. 1,783 are owned by Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Middleton & Company Inc Ma reported 45,442 shares stake. 15,474 are owned by Ghp Advsrs. National Asset Management Inc has invested 0.17% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Millennium Limited Liability owns 347,216 shares. Shelton Management holds 0.17% or 10,235 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Nadler Fincl Group invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Int owns 8,522 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated invested in 3.4% or 359,039 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 18,206 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,165 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.88% stake. Harvard Mngmt has 41.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 48,047 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs holds 86,922 shares. Oarsman Inc reported 23,147 shares. Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated invested in 0.95% or 25,724 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Liability has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.57% or 17,324 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 657,100 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 69,539 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,600 shares.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $647.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 8,860 shares to 103,790 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 6,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MRK).