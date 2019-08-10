Costco Whsl (COST) Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.15 Million; Cove Street Capital Raised Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Holding by $1.25 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53 million shares traded or 46.91% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and Al; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom have not been able to come to terms with some aspects of the deal; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS makes an offer for Viacom — below its $12.5 billion market value; 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $273.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (NYSE:AVD) by 54,557 shares to 978,161 shares, valued at $16.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 77,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 880,357 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

