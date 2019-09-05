Costco Wholesale New (COST) Stock Price Rose While Eastern Bank Has Trimmed Stake by $4.05 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose While Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 21.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 9,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 53,501 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 43,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 12.94 million shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson told ABC News on Monday that it was “completely inappropriate” for the Starbucks employees to call the police; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 07/05/2018 – Caveman Foods Appoints Former Starbucks Executive Jeff Hansberry as New CEO; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (COST) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 16,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 54,204 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.13 million, down from 70,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $296.12. About 1.18 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Force Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.73% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.3% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 8.74 million shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd holds 174,275 shares. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department owns 36,955 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sfe Counsel reported 11,230 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Monetta Fin Ser holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 18,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com reported 51,761 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Llc owns 8,620 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Atria has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shell Asset has 0.38% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 229,284 shares. 125,073 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 31,627 shares. Personal Cap Advsr holds 0.55% or 659,493 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.75 million shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 6,590 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,043 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 42,630 shares. Utah Retirement owns 82,582 shares. Pecaut & Communication has 1.44% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has 111,170 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 1,532 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt has 2.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 25,243 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Livingston Group Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 1.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 10,392 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 2.08% or 117,800 shares in its portfolio. 94,336 are owned by Natixis L P. 3,926 were reported by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Hightower Advsrs Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 851 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American State Bank reported 25,551 shares stake. Bartlett And Company Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 520 shares to 20,613 shares, valued at $24.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

