Costco Wholesale (COST) Valuation Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $5.69 Million; As Regency Centers Corp. (REG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (REG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 55,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.00M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $67.23. About 694,637 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 30/05/2018 – The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF VANDANA GARG AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,636 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 30,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $280.65. About 1.23M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87M and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 57,746 shares to 63,962 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 4,111 shares. Profund Advsrs holds 34,724 shares. South State Corp reported 49,561 shares stake. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3,759 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Ltd Co owns 5.59% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 48,610 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1.32 million are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel has 0.16% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Personal Services holds 13,462 shares. Strategic Fin Svcs Incorporated reported 11,459 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 0.61% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 2,678 shares. Chilton Inv Communication Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 437,736 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has 1.3% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 43,959 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.28M shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 67,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 140 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Riverhead Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 6,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Waterfront Capital Partners Ltd Company invested in 123,000 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 46 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Adelante Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.01 million shares. Hbk Invests LP invested 0.03% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mackenzie Finance Corporation reported 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America has 0.85% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 141,366 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.1% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) or 85,071 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs holds 0.28% or 37,922 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% or 72,045 shares in its portfolio.

