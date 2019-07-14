Costco Wholesale (COST) Touches $279.44 High on Jul, 14; Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 7 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 6 decreased and sold equity positions in Harvest Capital Credit Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 310,518 shares, down from 370,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Harvest Capital Credit Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 4.

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reached all time high today, Jul, 14 and still has $287.82 target or 3.00% above today’s $279.44 share price. This indicates more upside for the $122.90B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $287.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.69 billion more. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05 million shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%

Analysts await Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 36.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HCAP’s profit will be $987,583 for 16.19 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Harvest Capital Credit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Thompson joins JMP – PE Hub” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JMP Group Announces Results of Self-Tender Offer – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “JMP Group Announces Partial Redemption of 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2023 – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: INVA, HCAP – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JMP Group Announces Addition of Raj Dayalan to Investment Banking Division – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 10,690 shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) has risen 3.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAP News: 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT – ON MARCH 28, 2018, BOARD APPOINTED JOSEPH A. JOLSON AS CEO OF COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – JMP Group Declares Second Quarter 2018 Monthly Distributions; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 02/04/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Announces December 31, 2017 Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Corporation Delays Form 10-K Filing and Postpones Earnings Release and Call; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit: Material Financial Information From a Portfolio Company Wasn’t Promptly Supplied to Financial Staff; 03/05/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT CORP – ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT HAS SUBSTANTIALLY SAME TERMS AS PREVIOUS ADMINISTRATION AGREEMENT WITH JMP CREDIT ADVISORS; 15/03/2018 – Harvest Capital Credit Is Working to Resolve Matters and Expects to File Form 10-K on March 30; 15/03/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL CREDIT DELAYS FORM REPORTS IN 10-K FILING; 02/04/2018 – HARVEST CAPITAL-“RESTRUCTURED OPERATIONS INTO THREE FUNCTIONAL AREAS: BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT, AND FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION”

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development firm providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. The company has market cap of $63.95 million. It prefers to invest in North America companies. It has a 21.58 P/E ratio. The firm invest in multiple layers of a company's capital structure, from senior secured debt to subordinated debt and minority equity capital.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $122.90 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 34.34 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

