Costco Wholesale (COST) to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at Magic Software Enterprises LTD. – Ordinary Shares (MGIC) Raised By 317.14%

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:COST) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Costco Wholesale Corp’s current price of $271.52 translates into 0.24% yield. Costco Wholesale Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL

Magic Software Enterprises LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGIC) had an increase of 317.14% in short interest. MGIC’s SI was 29,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 317.14% from 7,000 shares previously. With 24,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Magic Software Enterprises LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s short sellers to cover MGIC’s short positions. The SI to Magic Software Enterprises LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.12%. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 39,937 shares traded or 123.55% up from the average. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) has risen 8.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MGIC News: 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 01/05/2018 – Magic Software Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software 1Q Rev $69.7M; 11/04/2018 – Magic’s Application Development Platform Continues to Dominate the Japanese Market in License Sales; 16/05/2018 – Magic Software Sees FY Rev $283M-$293M; 29/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES SAYS GROSS PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING EXPECTED TO BE $35.0 MLN BASED ON PRICE OF $8.20/SHARE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 Magic Software Announces Latest Version of Magic xpi Integration Platform, Magic xpi 4.7; 16/05/2018 – MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD MGIC.TA – REITERATING ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -3.80% below currents $271.52 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $119.41 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 33.36 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 119,003 shares or 5.64% of the stock. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Georgia-based Marco Invest Llc has invested 2.67% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 4.61 million shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associate reported 13,679 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Howe & Rusling accumulated 1,247 shares. Duff Phelps Invest Management reported 4,605 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 7,554 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 29,199 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 46,326 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 124,489 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications holds 45,469 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Westwood Corporation Il holds 0.17% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magic Software Enterprises has $11 highest and $10 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 15.51% above currents $9.09 stock price. Magic Software Enterprises had 5 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MGIC in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 5.

