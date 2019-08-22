Costco Wholesale (COST) to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019; BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering BBA Aviation PLC (LON:BBA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BBA Aviation PLC has GBX 338 highest and GBX 325 lowest target. GBX 327.50’s average target is 5.37% above currents GBX 310.8 stock price. BBA Aviation PLC had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Berenberg. See BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 290.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 350.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 365.00 Maintain

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) is expected to pay $0.65 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:COST) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.65 dividend. Costco Wholesale Corp’s current price of $275.68 translates into 0.24% yield. Costco Wholesale Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,560 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 11,676 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 956 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ws Lllp invested in 78,010 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Chilton Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 59,594 shares. Beech Hill Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advisory Ser Net Ltd Llc owns 0.32% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,982 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.1% or 39,350 shares. Haverford Tru owns 5,002 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Na holds 6,674 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Penobscot Investment Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,945 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,637 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.06% or 2,040 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.26% below currents $275.68 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Bank of America maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $255 target. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. The insider MEISENBACH JOHN W bought 3,000 shares worth $727,935.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $121.24 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 33.88 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.22 billion GBP. It operates through Flight Support and Aftermarket Services divisions. It has a 31.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including office rentals and other technical services, fuelling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for resting and at home aircraft; technical support, line maintenance, and aircraft on ground services through Signature TECHNICAir; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management to the passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

The stock increased 0.26% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 310.8. About 184,811 shares traded. BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More important recent BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think BBA Aviation (LON:BBA) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Should Investors Know About BBA Aviation plc’s (LON:BBA) Earnings Trend? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of BBA Aviation plc’s (LON:BBA)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about BBA Aviation plc (LON:BBA) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Aviation companies merge U.S. operations, including at Boeing Field, to create new flight giant – Puget Sound Business Journal (Seattle)” with publication date: January 03, 2017.