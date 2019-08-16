Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Value Rose While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Cut Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Elm Ridge Management Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Lowered by $6.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 143,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 211,877 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, down from 354,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 592,373 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 52,464 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 57,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $271.52. About 1.45M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 7,191 shares to 35,049 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 142,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,260 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Management. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Management holds 72,437 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Personal Corp reported 0.56% stake. Hodges Capital Management owns 0.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,377 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 396,541 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.97% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Cap Group owns 7,959 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dubuque State Bank And holds 1.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 27,107 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 9,204 shares. 15,581 are held by Fiera Cap Corp. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,018 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.83 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gideon Advsr has invested 0.18% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Prudential Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,188 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7,727 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aurelius Mgmt LP has 56.59% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Burney reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 127,935 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus accumulated 17,500 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 35 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amp Cap Limited reported 12,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 63,801 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 207,463 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

