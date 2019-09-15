Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $303,600; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake Held by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 312.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 64,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.31. About 2.27M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*Trade April Net New Brokerage Assets $18.2B; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12 million, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.31 million shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,900 shares to 314,348 shares, valued at $64.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 550,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,365 shares to 24,165 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.