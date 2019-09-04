Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake Has Lifted by Park National Corp; Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Pinnacle West Cap (PNW) by $31.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 325 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 3,555 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.79M, down from 3,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $95.72. About 540,232 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Park National Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 2,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,404 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.93. About 704,762 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 9,309 shares to 20,186 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 35,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,832 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Group Inc invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Capital Management reported 8,535 shares stake. Vision Mgmt Inc invested 1.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Birch Hill Invest Lc accumulated 138,910 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 25 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability invested in 1,335 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,435 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 27,443 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited owns 111,170 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.77% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advsr Asset invested in 0.31% or 72,437 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Lc reported 560 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.13% or 206,343 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 39,838 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Virgin Australia swings axe as loss puts focus on costs – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UK cost watchdog recommends Novartis’ blindness therapy Luxturna – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Western Magnesium Signs Investment Banking Agreement with RHK Capital – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Don’t Let These 4 Stock Market Myths Cost You – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Dean Foods’ (DF) Efforts Pare Dairy Related Headwinds? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (NYSE:HBI) by 524 shares to 41,143 shares, valued at $735.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PNW’s profit will be $338.04 million for 7.95 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 135.16% EPS growth.