Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake Boosted by Capital International Investors; World Asset Management Has Raised Holding in American International Group I (AIG)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 949,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.35 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05B, up from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $279.96. About 873,200 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 22,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,712 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 66,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 2.01 million shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $514.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.96M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24.66M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).