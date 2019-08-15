Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Holding; Plancorp Has Decreased Position in Franco Nevada (FNV) by $497,325

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 7,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,910 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 27,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $8.11 during the last trading session, reaching $268.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 695,530 shares traded or 27.57% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares to 469,504 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 10,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.94% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,272 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 11,863 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 29,350 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 1,875 are held by Jump Trading Limited Liability Company. Peoples Fin Corp reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 824,436 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi stated it has 2.78% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sei Invests Co reported 204,675 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 102,601 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Citizens Fincl Bank Trust Company stated it has 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Castleark Mgmt Lc has 1.3% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amer Int Grp holds 0.16% or 174,980 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp reported 42,630 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toshiba Q1 profit jumps on cost cuts, but misses estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results, Additional Equity Commitment and Other Potential Financing and Sale Transactions – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Credit Suisse hails cost discipline as net profit jumps 45% – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem shares sink as cost concerns overshadow earnings beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.50 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Gold Mining Stocks That Are Waking Up – Yahoo Finance” on April 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Franco-Nevada Has Fallen 14% So Far in 2018 – Motley Fool” on June 20, 2018. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Commodity Stocks to Buy in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Gold Mining Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 20,059 shares to 26,821 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 96,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).