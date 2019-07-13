Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose While Cadinha & Co Increased Holding by $363,242; Farr Miller & Washington Has Boosted Its Stake in Pepsico (PEP) by $325,740

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 2,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 255,330 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.29M, up from 252,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 1,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,003 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.82 million, up from 117,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 2.05M shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 11,510 shares to 35,050 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Lc invested in 0.05% or 6,122 shares. Michigan-based Ally Inc has invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fisher Asset Ltd Company owns 2.78 million shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,243 shares. Hilltop Hldgs owns 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,583 shares. Boltwood holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,481 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability Company holds 1,044 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested 1.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Creative Planning accumulated 87,827 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.44% or 397,061 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh invested in 69,490 shares or 3.19% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp has 0.93% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fiera accumulated 0.01% or 15,581 shares. Moreover, Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 5,189 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Mgmt has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 106,354 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.61% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 9.91 million shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Business Finance Service owns 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,144 shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 3,759 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 0.24% or 20,763 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 31,432 shares. Mairs And Pwr has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability owns 3.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 72,603 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company holds 19,695 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Serv, a Missouri-based fund reported 86,529 shares. Washington-based Marshall & Sullivan Wa has invested 2.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.63% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,363 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).