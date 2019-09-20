Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose While Cadinha & Co Decreased Its Position by $373,296; As Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Rose, Gateway Investment Advisers Boosted Holding

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 12,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 140,203 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.79M, up from 127,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $235.62. About 1.00 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 1,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 117,589 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.07 million, down from 119,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $287.83. About 3.06M shares traded or 55.07% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Capital Limited Liability holds 1% or 6,272 shares. Vista Capital Ptnrs Incorporated reported 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Davenport Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Greystone Managed Invests has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Adage Prns Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 530,334 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc has 1,060 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.88% or 136,215 shares in its portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,885 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 20,481 are held by Kentucky Retirement. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 201,377 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Company has 12,540 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pggm Investments reported 491,000 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr holds 0.58% or 214,652 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 3,395 shares to 43,140 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 42,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for the Perfect Stock Price – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. House Speaker Pelosi unveils proposal to lower drug prices – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oppenheimer to the sidelines on Costco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.15% or 265,898 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 18,140 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.79 million shares. Principal Financial Group holds 0.06% or 300,154 shares. Main Street Research owns 6,350 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Regions Financial Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 1.42M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Com has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eqis Cap Mgmt has 8,361 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sumitomo Life has invested 0.28% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 229,468 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baxter Bros holds 994 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58B and $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 50,967 shares to 93,470 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 47,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,632 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lexicon Snaps Sanofi Diabetes Partnership With $260M Settlement, Celyad Offering, Multiple Sclerosis Conference Gets Underway – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Biogen vs. Celgene – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.