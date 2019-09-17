Costco Wholesale (COST) Shares Rose While Bluestein R H & Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $578,160; New Generation Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.03 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.14% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $4.205. About 1.57 million shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 276,214 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.99M, down from 278,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $290.37. About 1.19 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.69 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

