Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Boosted Its Position by $1.06 Million as Share Price Rose; Cohen Capital Management Upped Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 6,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 41,460 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18M, up from 34,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 3,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 17,840 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.71M, up from 13,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 89,426 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 7,427 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Grp, a Maine-based fund reported 301,057 shares. Moreover, Navellier And Assocs Inc has 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Barr E S And has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc reported 15,748 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp owns 1,410 shares. 1.27 million were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability. Iberiabank stated it has 35,021 shares. 10,092 are held by Main Street Research Lc. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. New Hampshire-based Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coe Cap Mgmt invested in 4,959 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.62% stake. Randolph Com Inc holds 55,010 shares.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,790 shares to 4,384 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (TLT) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,121 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco.