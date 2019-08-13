Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $634,524 as Shares Rose; Coldstream Capital Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Decreased by $534,929

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63 million, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $271.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 10,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 76,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 86,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Revenue Up 4% to 6% Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 32,965 shares to 48,281 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 2.97M shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 68,170 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schwartz Inv Counsel holds 1.35% or 466,000 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Co stated it has 68,951 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 0.73% or 20,854 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fin invested in 16,851 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,284 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 8,847 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 343,142 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 491,994 shares. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fairfield Bush And holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 32,092 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,235 are owned by Dsam Prns (London) Limited. Andra Ap holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 17,900 shares. State Bank Of The West reported 0.1% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 769,011 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 3,290 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.38% or 38,838 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). C M Bidwell And reported 3,535 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Spinnaker stated it has 3,010 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset LP reported 1.15% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,625 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.05% or 608 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.