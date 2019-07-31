Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Raised Its Stake by $358,849; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Ems Capital LP Cut Position by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 1.73M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 97.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 1,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $279.5. About 823,021 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB) by 41,500 shares to 12,900 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core 1 (ISTB) by 14,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,976 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Co has 0.51% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 13,941 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd accumulated 1.04% or 6,674 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 6,448 shares. National Bank Of Stockton invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 164,762 shares. S&Co holds 0.13% or 4,715 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 9,970 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 839 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 154 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Savant Lc has 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). King Luther Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 8,535 shares. 98,453 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 4,634 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Green Valley Ltd Liability Com reported 1.96% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity. The insider HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).