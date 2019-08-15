Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $1.12 Million as Share Value Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by 144.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 69,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 118,001 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, up from 48,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 538,209 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 09/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Awards Employee-Led Sustainability And Innovation Projects; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Zoe CBD officially launches affiliate program

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 7,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 489,829 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 58,230 shares to 198,405 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) by 3,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,311 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. Arora Anil had bought 1,600 shares worth $48,096.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares to 17,291 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,071 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).