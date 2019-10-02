Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Position by $1.11 Million; Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Holder Oak Associates LTD Boosted Its Holding

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) by 145.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 11,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 20,185 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 8,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $766.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 13,007 shares traded. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Cash and Cash Equivalents Were $95.7M at March 3; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGRX); 27/03/2018 Eagle Pharmaceuticals Announces New Patent for Eagle Biologics; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA TO FDA SEEKING APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF VASOSTRICT; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $46.6M; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 27,318 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, up from 23,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $284.55. About 641,126 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,825 shares to 17,375 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM) by 42,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,925 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

