Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $380,424; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut Its Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Position as Shares Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 8,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% . The hedge fund held 189,866 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93M, down from 198,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rush Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.82. About 69,752 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 1,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 25,422 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 26,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 1.41M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $443.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 830 shares to 4,135 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.