Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Boosted Its Position by $6.01 Million as Share Value Rose; Selway Asset Management Has Cut Its Nike Cl (NKE) Position by $2.14 Million

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 97.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 24,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,203 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.16M, up from 25,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $269.97. About 1.40M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 5.91 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 27/05/2018 – Sunday Mirror: Nike trainers ‘glamorising knife crime’ [Ulster Region]; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44M and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp. by 9,258 shares to 20,197 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers Usa (NYSE:SKX) by 200,562 shares to 26,164 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 93,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,848 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher (NYSE:DHR).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

