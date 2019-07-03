Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Barometer Capital Management Boosted Holding by $7.72 Million as Stock Rose; Sasco Capital Holding In Kroger Co (KR) Was Has Upped

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 9.61M shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 31,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 1.20M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 287,300 shares to 106,100 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,523 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 72,772 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited has 125,914 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0.31% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.50 million shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 6,361 shares. D E Shaw And Company has 737,521 shares. Profund Limited Liability accumulated 34,724 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Grassi Inv Management has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Telos Management Inc owns 10,465 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability owns 46,121 shares for 3.65% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company has 792 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital has invested 1.57% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspen Invest Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Independent Investors owns 3,446 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Company holds 0.26% or 6,861 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. DECKER SUSAN L sold 1,611 shares worth $332,108.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) by 286,959 shares to 842,838 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 425,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.