Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Increased Stake; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Shareholder Manikay Partners Lowered Holding by $3.83 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $43.05. About 1.47 million shares traded or 26.89% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 24/03/2018 – Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 11 PCT TO 1505P; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP said to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton FY Met, Energy Coal Guidance Unchanged; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 14,063 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 1.85 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 26,762 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Ltd accumulated 250,000 shares. Rothschild Il reported 41,875 shares. Thomas Story And Son Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.96% or 21,780 shares. Citigroup invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Prescott Gp Capital Management Ltd reported 1,200 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communications has 1.13% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 1,350 shares stake. Phocas, California-based fund reported 603 shares. Legacy Private Trust Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,137 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.24M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.5% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 4,224 shares. Birinyi Assocs holds 0.17% or 1,500 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,792 shares to 54,229 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 8,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 425,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $122.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

