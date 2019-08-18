Costco Wholesale (COST) Shareholder 1St Source Bank Lifted Its Position by $490,776 as Market Value Rose; Tcw Group Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Trimmed as Shares Declined

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 851,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.24M, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,028 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 9,895 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 7,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares to 659,829 shares, valued at $99.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 12,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 553,739 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma invested in 2.42% or 67,231 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 19,512 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 1,247 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 389 shares. 5,767 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,494 shares. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation accumulated 23,782 shares or 5.56% of the stock. 6,140 were accumulated by Profit Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 270,735 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma stated it has 34,551 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. 440,701 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 10,392 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 3,080 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mngmt invested in 0.05% or 2,356 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Counsel holds 466,000 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 1.41 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Nj has invested 0.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Signaturefd Llc owns 83,651 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta invested in 1.38% or 131,703 shares. The Texas-based Motco has invested 1.23% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsrs Limited Co owns 57,304 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 10,026 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Puzo Michael J reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Choate Inv Advisors reported 113,339 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, Minneapolis Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company has 5.69% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pennsylvania-based Clark has invested 1.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.52% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,730 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communication reported 247,340 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.25% or 45,568 shares.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 69,019 shares to 119,029 shares, valued at $42.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 21,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcosa Inc.