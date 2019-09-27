Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Value Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Stake; Kennedy Capital Management Has Raised Providence Service (PRSC) Holding by $1.72 Million as Stock Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Providence Service Corporation (PRSC) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 30,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 127,021 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, up from 96,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Providence Service Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $742.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.23. About 15,733 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 01/05/2018 – LogistiCare Names Neil Singer Chief Technology Officer; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE SAYS EMPLOYEES CAN RELOCATE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Net $38.9M

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 82,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $438.73B, down from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $285.87. About 752,376 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal Inc Class A by 21,307 shares to 103,239 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 179,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,839 shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold PRSC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 12.65 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Financial LP reported 0.03% stake. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 61,093 shares. 9,653 are held by Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability. Cardinal Mgmt Lc Ct holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 274,578 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 50,331 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 35,566 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp stated it has 5,964 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.56% or 137,162 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 473,886 shares. Fmr holds 155 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 10,880 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,510 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 108,919 shares.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogistiCare Announces CEO Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” on December 08, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare Name Julie Correll as Chief Compliance Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Providence Service Corporation and Frazier Healthcare Partners Announce Strategic Partnership in Matrix Medical Network – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2016. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Providence Service Corporation: Underfollowed, Undervalued Medical Transportation Play – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Examining The Providence Service Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:PRSC) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in N B T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2,591 shares to 37,673 shares, valued at $1.41B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 73,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 565,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Consol Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.25 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 3.39 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Ltd Co holds 1,558 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Retail Bank Usa invested in 0.03% or 785 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.14M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated owns 882 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alley Limited Liability invested in 20,874 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Cheviot Value Lc holds 881 shares. Howard Cap holds 64,980 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Chesley Taft & Llc has 2.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 101,966 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 356 shares. S R Schill Assocs invested in 2,166 shares. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.41% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 12,540 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Montag A & Assoc Inc owns 13,629 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio.