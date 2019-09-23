Costco Wholesale (COST) Share Value Rose While Argent Trust Company Boosted by $332,640 Its Stake; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holder Engaged Capital Has Raised Holding by $88.36 Million as Share Price Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 1,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 14,063 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 3.47M shares traded or 75.36% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 4.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 21.07 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461.41M, up from 16.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.9. About 3.05M shares traded or 134.17% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 26/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 67% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Welling Glenn W. bought $49.19 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradice Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.06M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 12,122 shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 71,600 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 86,506 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3.24 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corp has 12,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). accumulated 175,019 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 26,416 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parkside Bancorporation And Tru accumulated 0% or 98 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Navellier, a Nevada-based fund reported 13,032 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 582,088 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Highlander Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.25% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 105,336 shares. Montag A And Associates Inc invested in 13,629 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pension Service owns 443,656 shares. Phocas Fincl holds 603 shares. Essex Financial Serv Inc holds 3,371 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Trust Fund reported 0.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Godsey & Gibb Assoc has invested 2.64% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Rockland Com owns 1,882 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,044 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd accumulated 6,400 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company accumulated 455 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.6% or 131,027 shares in its portfolio.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $986.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (SCZ) by 26,303 shares to 17,825 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,433 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.