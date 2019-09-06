Costco Wholesale (COST) Reaches $303.18 52-Week High; Starbucks (SBUX)’s Sentiment Is 0.98

The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) hit a new 52-week high and has $321.37 target or 6.00% above today’s $303.18 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $133.34B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $321.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.00 billion more. The stock increased 2.09% or $6.21 during the last trading session, reaching $303.18. About 1.03M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 513 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 524 sold and trimmed equity positions in Starbucks Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 825.46 million shares, down from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Starbucks Corp in top ten positions increased from 50 to 52 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 472 Increased: 375 New Position: 138.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Costco Wholesale Corporation shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 185,244 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability owns 19,910 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Korea Investment Corp stated it has 0.27% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd owns 1.1% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 39,350 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Aspen Inv Management Inc holds 892 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,657 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 81,175 shares. Natixis has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massachusetts Fincl Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.83M shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 0.27% or 18,202 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Asset Mgmt Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regions Finance has 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -13.85% below currents $303.18 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. The company has market cap of $133.34 billion. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. It has a 37.25 P/E ratio. The firm provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.96 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 18.35% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation for 514,851 shares. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd owns 9.97 million shares or 17.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. has 11.06% invested in the company for 9.99 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 10.34% in the stock. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 172,724 shares.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.64 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. It has a 34.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores offer coffee and tea beverages, packaged roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, juices, and bottled water; an assortment of fresh food and snack offerings; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items, as well as beverage-making equipment and accessories.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.93M for 34.20 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.