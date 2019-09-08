Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Raised by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co; Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Position Has Raised by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,615 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 54,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02 million shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 89,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.65M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 715,835 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Elections in Azerbaíjan; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Second Quarter Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,802 shares to 18,949 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,912 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corpora (NYSE:JBT) by 3,790 shares to 997,920 shares, valued at $91.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 19,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,785 shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.