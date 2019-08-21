Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Increased by Cumberland Partners Ltd; Nomura Holdings Has Upped Zayo Group Holdings (ZAYO) Holding by $587,888; Stock Rose

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 20,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 91,516 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 70,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 336,058 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 23,098 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, up from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $275.19. About 407,484 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares to 112,299 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,182 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 27,900 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Campbell Soup Co (Call) (NYSE:CPB) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,600 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).