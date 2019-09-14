Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Has Lifted by Barometer Capital Management Inc; As Flir Systems (FLIR) Market Value Declined, Fenimore Asset Management Boosted by $321,840 Its Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.88M, up from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Castleark Limited Com reported 94,704 shares. Eqis Capital Incorporated holds 2,293 shares. Da Davidson & Company holds 0.76% or 155,202 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Yorktown & Research Commerce owns 1,400 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fred Alger Mgmt stated it has 249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.21% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,213 shares. Profit Inv Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6,012 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 89,426 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,041 shares. First Foundation holds 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 8,403 shares. Smith Salley Assocs accumulated 4,942 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Roundview Ltd reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Estabrook Mgmt invested in 0% or 70,180 shares.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $768.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Miners Etf by 24,000 shares to 31,100 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 70,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,095 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Costco (COST) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lloyds warns PPI could cost it an extra 1.8 bln pounds – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser Corp has invested 0.08% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Asset One stated it has 103,720 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 227,073 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 13,207 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,589 shares. Bankshares holds 33,085 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 261,237 shares. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 1.50 million shares or 3% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Fifth Third Bancorporation has 2,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.01% or 10,454 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Eaton Vance holds 1.61 million shares. Da Davidson accumulated 15,425 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).