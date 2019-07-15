Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Boosted by Ally Financial Inc; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shareholder Polygon Management LTD Increased Holding

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $279.71. About 426,433 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company's stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $239.19. About 71,630 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance" on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: "3 Stocks You'll Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada" on June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.