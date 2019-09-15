Costco Wholesale (COST) Market Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Cut Position; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Holding in Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Lowered by $22.04 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 5.67% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 94,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 98,403 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.06M, down from 192,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $228.6. About 581,938 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY REACHED PACT WITH TEAMSTERS; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADIAN PACIFIC ARE ONGOING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice; 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Strike Could Begin as Early as 12:01 a.m. April 21; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific workers strike, putting industries in disarray; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 98,438 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Old Dominion Mngmt holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 24,567 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has 500 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Incorporated Limited invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Com holds 1.16% or 39,201 shares. Yhb Inv holds 2.43% or 57,853 shares in its portfolio. 20,180 were accumulated by Cap Sarl. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 77,488 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co has 4,149 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma stated it has 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sol Cap Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amer Century Inc reported 1.06M shares stake. Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 1.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Assetmark reported 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,729 shares to 136,550 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $19.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 3,965 shares to 7,895 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 70,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Myokardia Inc.