Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding Held by Cumberland Partners Ltd; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Raised Callon Petroleum (DLR) Position by $1.04 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) by 50.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 23,098 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 15,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Callon Petroleum (DLR) by 256.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 104,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 144,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 40,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Callon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.41 million shares traded or 32.38% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Legg Mason’s (LM) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Costs Down – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will SpaceX Lose Its Monopoly on Reusable Rockets? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Costco Posts Solid Sales in July — but It May Not Be Good Enough – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Warning: This â€œ2-Stepâ€ Retirement Blunder Will Cost You 9.8% Dividends – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,587 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $32.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,299 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 92,736 are held by Waratah Cap Advsrs Limited. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company reported 1.15 million shares. Moreover, Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,657 shares. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 2,314 shares. Zacks Management has 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 17,319 are held by Girard Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 569,015 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hilltop holds 1,583 shares. 7,024 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Paragon Cap Management Limited Company holds 5.59% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 48,610 shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt reported 48,576 shares. Madrona Financial Services Ltd Liability has 24,015 shares. Jnba Advisors has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 152 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.21% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Muzinich Com invested in 833 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Kentucky Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Pggm Invests holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3.12M shares. Avalon Advisors Lc invested in 0.49% or 179,348 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Bessemer accumulated 583 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 0.28% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James And Assocs owns 263,966 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 4,600 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Limited Liability Company holds 25,494 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio.