Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding Boosted by Violich Capital Management Inc; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Raised Position

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 49,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 132,707 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.21M, up from 82,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $176.83. About 8.86 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 29/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Financial has raised $10B, valuing the firm at $150B, compared with ~$60B; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 09/04/2018 – Chairman of Alibaba Affiliate Ant Financial Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 2,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 81,084 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63M, up from 78,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $276.19. About 505,273 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 4,434 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1.40 million were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. 33,301 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management Ltd. 178,052 are owned by Kornitzer Capital Ks. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 1,654 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Md holds 4.79% or 12,971 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors reported 1.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spears Abacus Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 1,335 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 2,575 were reported by First Utd National Bank & Trust Trust. Everett Harris & Ca invested 5.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny invested in 0.1% or 2,951 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 67,660 shares to 249,209 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 85,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,909 shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).