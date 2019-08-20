Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding Boosted by Albion Financial Group; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Decreased Position

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 32,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $273.99. About 639,315 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 114,560 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Cipher Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 10,013 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 1.51M shares. Citadel Limited Company owns 335,479 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.02% or 619,244 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Principal Financial Group accumulated 176,388 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc invested in 5,403 shares or 0% of the stock. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llc accumulated 0.04% or 2,317 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership owns 23,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma has invested 1.12% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc holds 0.03% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 206,200 shares.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 earnings per share, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.34M for 11.45 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual earnings per share reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

