Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Violich Capital Management Cut Its Position; Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Stock Price Rose While Caxton Has Upped Position by $310,720

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 79,934 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.12M, down from 81,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.01. About 1.99 million shares traded or 0.96% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 39,164 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.46 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Cost, Low Backlog to Hurt Dycom’s (DY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. pilot who broke sound barrier sues Airbus for trademark infringement – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cost Woes Likely to Hinder Guess?’s (GES) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Carter’s (CRI) Efforts Boost Stock Amid Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Low-Cost ETFs to Buy as Every Penny Counts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 160,781 shares. Northstar Inc holds 2.17% or 19,396 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.26% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited, a Ohio-based fund reported 11,467 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 5,195 shares in its portfolio. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd has invested 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Shine Investment Advisory Service Incorporated holds 295 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.4% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Keating Counselors, Florida-based fund reported 2,693 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,461 shares. Ckw Group Inc stated it has 804 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ensemble Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,700 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited has 15,038 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 14,169 shares.

More notable recent Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stillwell Value Partners II Takes 7.2% Stake In Alcentra Capital – Nasdaq” on December 29, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Provides Update on Portfolio Developments and Share Repurchase Activity – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alcentra Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ABDC: Q2 2019 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.