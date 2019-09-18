Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Regions Financial Has Decreased Position by $412,104; As Honeywell Intl (Put) (HON) Share Value Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Lowered Its Holding

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 1,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 28,351 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.49M, down from 29,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.15. About 484,126 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) (HON) by 88.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $349,000, down from 17,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.27. About 398,376 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.98, REV VIEW $42.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76M and $217.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 3,972 shares to 13,476 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.68 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.80M shares. Principal Financial Grp has 0.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co invested in 31,835 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv owns 1.2% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 99,677 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 102,459 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.46% or 1.36M shares. 1,225 are held by Fayerweather Charles. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 5,014 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 13,397 shares. Vestor Cap Lc has 69,748 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Cambridge stated it has 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blackrock Incorporated reported 44.95 million shares. Indiana Trust Investment owns 7,037 shares. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated stated it has 75,962 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 1.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 53,218 shares. 6,179 were reported by Martin & Inc Tn. Earnest Ptnrs Llc has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Liability accumulated 710 shares or 0% of the stock. Hartford Inv reported 53,600 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 70,180 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 39,552 shares. 1,680 are held by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Qci Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal has 26,155 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 380 shares. Btim Corp holds 1.72% or 499,288 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability reported 5,633 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 57,830 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 83,688 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (GVI) by 8,838 shares to 51,803 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Motorola Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

