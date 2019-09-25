Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $877,536; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 2,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,191 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09 million, up from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.02. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 3,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,586 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 19,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $288.51. About 1.41 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mu has invested 4.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Zwj Inv Counsel owns 1,913 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 5,754 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Epoch Invest Partners holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.26 million shares. Cannell Peter B & Incorporated holds 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 72,736 shares. Adage Cap Partners has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 26,768 shares. Lakeview Lc holds 4,310 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Finemark Natl Bank reported 10,964 shares stake. Aviva Public Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 230,581 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hanson And Doremus Invest reported 0.98% stake. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,296 shares or 0.32% of the stock. 109,767 were accumulated by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 119,306 shares to 234,474 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term by 70,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).