Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Colony Group Decreased Holding by $2.03 Million; Summit Creek Advisors Increases Stake in Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 56.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,543 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $279.76. About 611,753 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) by 31.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 66,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 279,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 213,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.65. About 52,917 shares traded. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) has declined 31.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Expects Deal to Be 4.7% Dilutive to Tangible Book Value Per Shr at Closing With an Earnback Period of 3.1 Years; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lender to Support Denver Growth; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group Expects Acquisition to Be About 6.5% Accretive to Earnings Per Common Shr in 2020; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 23/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Guaranty Bancorp Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING; 04/05/2018 – Independent Bank to Open New Branch in Denver Tech Center; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 43,204 shares to 296,208 shares, valued at $29.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.64 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Financial Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Proffitt And Goodson reported 10 shares. Lourd Ltd Co owns 106,703 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Cap has invested 2.56% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,667 shares. 869,486 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. West Oak Capital Limited Co holds 1.43% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 9,420 shares. Pro holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0.27% stake. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 16,604 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo has 155,747 shares. First Citizens Bank Trust holds 0.52% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 19,347 shares. Btc Cap invested in 0.18% or 4,589 shares. Veritable Lp has 19,424 shares. 1.15 million are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Com.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $555,137 activity. Shares for $100,061 were bought by Hobart Brian E on Thursday, April 25. Another trade for 12,667 shares valued at $669,850 was sold by TAYLOR PAUL W.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IBTX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 25.87 million shares or 30.26% more from 19.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). First Mercantile Tru Co, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,535 shares. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Hodges Mngmt reported 171,571 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. 1.20M were accumulated by State Street. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 433,414 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,989 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 38,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 9,236 shares. Pennsylvania Co invested 0.07% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) for 19,164 shares. Forest Hill Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.59% in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) or 164,496 shares.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,382 shares to 188,580 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,248 shares, and cut its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).