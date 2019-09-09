Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Carderock Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $888,866 as Share Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Btim Cut Its Position

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 39,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 771,181 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.80 million, down from 811,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 4.52 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 28.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 16,711 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 13,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $298.64. About 1.76M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howard Hughes Institute has 10,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.75% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.68% or 6,540 shares. Randolph holds 2.6% or 54,870 shares. North Star Invest Corp stated it has 6,859 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Invest Group owns 2,927 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,400 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd reported 5,733 shares. The Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.83% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cim Investment Mangement Inc reported 0.28% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Everett Harris Ca holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 871,422 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 2.56% or 138,910 shares. Stock Yards Bank & Trust And Communications reported 56,615 shares. The Maryland-based Wms Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.15% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies invested in 0.19% or 5,772 shares. 15,176 were accumulated by Cohen Lawrence B. Dafna Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,400 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset invested in 125,668 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Company invested in 177,837 shares. Benedict Advsr reported 54,765 shares. Midas stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hugh Johnson Limited has 0.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,035 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.83% or 39,729 shares in its portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 19,454 shares. 562,725 are held by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware reported 56,487 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moneta Gp Investment Lc has 1.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,064 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 264,705 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 95,834 shares to 255,827 shares, valued at $19.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 84,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 15.92 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.