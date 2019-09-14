Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Calamos Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.83 Million; Mcewen Mng (MUX) Holding Held by Blackrock Inc

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 10,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 159,409 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 170,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $291.9. About 2.08M shares traded or 6.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (MUX) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 466,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.70% . The institutional investor held 10.38 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 9.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Mcewen Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 5.31 million shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) has declined 24.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MUX News: 25/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces New Preliminary Economic Assessment Extending Life an Additional 10 Years in Mexico; 30/04/2018 – MCEWEN MINING COMPLETED 42,400M EXPLORATION DRILLING IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 McEwen Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MCEWEN ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL NEW SOURCE OF REVENUE AT BLACK FOX; 24/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Short-Interest Ratio Rises 52% to 29 Days; 24/05/2018 – McEwen Mining Announces Potential New Source of Revenue at the Black Fox Complex; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING INC – INTENDS TO ISSUE UP TO US$50 MLN IN SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION GOLD BAR MINE IN NEVADA; 25/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING PROPOSED ISSUE OF NOTES UP TO $50M; 30/04/2018 – McEwen Mining Black Fox Exploration News; 01/05/2018 – MCEWEN MINING 1Q LOSS/SHR 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 0.5C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vista Cap Prns holds 2,523 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Company reported 11,635 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com stated it has 6,951 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 5,098 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests reported 68,278 shares stake. Raymond James Na reported 12,049 shares. 7,803 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advisors. Washington owns 37,253 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 12,509 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 1,096 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,064 shares. Hwg Holdg Limited Partnership holds 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,956 shares. Nadler Group Inc Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Thomas Story And Son Lc holds 21,780 shares or 2.96% of its portfolio.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 3,915 shares to 78,646 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 11,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Topbuild Corp.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.84 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

