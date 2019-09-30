Costco Wholesale (COST) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Stake in Cit Group (CIT) by $3.28 Million

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 541,490 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 ALL OF OUTSTANDING $383 MLN 5.500% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBR 2019; 09/03/2018 – CIT REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ABOUT $883M OF UNSECURED DEBT; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Sodexo, Inc. at University Hospital of Brooklyn, SUNY Downstate Medical Center – New York Cit; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 06/03/2018 – CIT Announces Public Offerings Of Senior Unsecured Notes And Subordinated Notes; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 61.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 56,050 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, up from 34,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58 billion and $768.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ark Web X.0 Etf (ARKW) by 36,600 shares to 19,300 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Badgley Phelps & Bell invested 1.23% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.44% or 50,066 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,173 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co invested in 950 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.39% or 433,162 shares in its portfolio. Btim owns 499,288 shares. Waratah Advsr stated it has 69,891 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. White Pine Lc invested in 0.09% or 880 shares. S&Co accumulated 0.14% or 4,715 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 137,982 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Natl Asset Management invested in 6,599 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.29% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66M and $292.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold CIT shares while 99 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.88% less from 94.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 6,418 shares. Owl Creek Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.83% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. Korea has 14,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc invested 0.33% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 21,822 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Utah Retirement System invested 0.02% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Assetmark invested in 0% or 3,206 shares. 16,213 were accumulated by Lpl Lc. Nomura Hldgs reported 24,458 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 517,538 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 59,402 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 28,733 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 56,849 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. 2,000 CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) shares with value of $84,900 were bought by Solk Steve. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $43,139 was bought by McPhail Kenneth. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J..

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.10M for 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.